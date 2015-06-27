Featured Artists

1974 AD

The Selected One

Avinash Ghising

Naulo Dhun

David Bowie

In the Beat with Hits FM

Ellie Goulding

Pick of the Pack

In the News

Nominations Out

Hits FM 91.2 has revealed the nominations for Hero 19th Hits FM Music Awards 2072.

  • Sep 05, 2015
Read More

Kahan Udyau Timi

Milan Amatya has on-aired her new video of the song Kahan Udyau Timi.

  • Sep 03, 2015
More

New Website

Singer Shiva Pariyar has recently launched his new website.

  • July 17, 2015
More

Rising Again

After the devastating earthquake of April 12th, many of the Nepali artists are united togehter to raise some funds for rehabilitating the affacted.

  • June 27, 2015
More

Today's Highlights

  • Sunaulo Dhun

    Buddhi Pariyar's Resham Firiri is featured as the Sunaulo Dhun at Hits FM 91.2 this week.

    Read More
10 Jan

Musical Charts

1 Mera Lakhaun Pramod Kharel
2 Shiraphool Nepathya
3 Manda Manda Muskan Rajesh Payal Rai
4 Timilai Herne Reshma Sunuwar
5 Karela Barela Kumar Basnet
1 Banno Tanu Weds Manu Returns
2 Selfie Le Le Re Bajrangi Bhaijaan
3 Gallan Goodiyaan Dil Dhadakne Do
4 Tu Chahiye Bajrangi Bhaijan
5 Chaar Shanivaar All Is Well
1 Body On Me [Radio] RITA ORA
2 Don't Be So Hard On Yourself JESS GLYNNE
3 Joy - PICK of the PACK WILL YOUNG
4 Drag Me Down ONE DIRECTION
5 Same Old Love [Radio] SELENA GOMEZ

Photo Gallery