1974 AD
The Selected One
The Selected One
Naulo Dhun
In the Beat with Hits FM
Pick of the Pack
Hits FM 91.2 has revealed the nominations for Hero 19th Hits FM Music Awards 2072.
Milan Amatya has on-aired her new video of the song Kahan Udyau Timi.
Singer Shiva Pariyar has recently launched his new website.
After the devastating earthquake of April 12th, many of the Nepali artists are united togehter to raise some funds for rehabilitating the affacted.
|1
|Mera Lakhaun
|Pramod Kharel
|2
|Shiraphool
|Nepathya
|3
|Manda Manda Muskan
|Rajesh Payal Rai
|4
|Timilai Herne
|Reshma Sunuwar
|5
|Karela Barela
|Kumar Basnet
|1
|Banno
|Tanu Weds Manu Returns
|2
|Selfie Le Le Re
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|3
|Gallan Goodiyaan
|Dil Dhadakne Do
|4
|Tu Chahiye
|Bajrangi Bhaijan
|5
|Chaar Shanivaar
|All Is Well
|1
|Body On Me [Radio]
|RITA ORA
|2
|Don't Be So Hard On Yourself
|JESS GLYNNE
|3
|Joy - PICK of the PACK
|WILL YOUNG
|4
|Drag Me Down
|ONE DIRECTION
|5
|Same Old Love [Radio]
|SELENA GOMEZ